Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 97.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 102 65.70 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 125.23% at a $5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $114.75, which is potential 15.62% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.