Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. In other hand, PDL BioPharma Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.61% for Otonomy Inc. with average target price of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.