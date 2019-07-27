Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 132.68 N/A -1.66 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 81.82% at a $5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 561.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 77%. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.