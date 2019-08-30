Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 96.16 N/A -1.66 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.19 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Otonomy Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 185.09%. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 40.69% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.