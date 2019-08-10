Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 108.47 N/A -1.66 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.36 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 100.80% for Otonomy Inc. with average target price of $5. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14.71, with potential upside of 66.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 94.9% respectively. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.