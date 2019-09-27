Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Its Competitors results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. has 61.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Otonomy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,101,107,409.74% -60.10% -48.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Otonomy Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 24.46M 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Otonomy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

With consensus target price of $8, Otonomy Inc. has a potential upside of 270.37%. The peers have a potential upside of 179.30%. Given Otonomy Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Otonomy Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Otonomy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Otonomy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.