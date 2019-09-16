Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.04
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 13.1% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
