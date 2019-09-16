Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 13.1% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.