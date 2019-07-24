Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 125.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 91.57% for Otonomy Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.