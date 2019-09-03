Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 187.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.