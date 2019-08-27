Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.86 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 132.56%. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 74.09%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 94.5% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.