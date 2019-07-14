Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 98.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.