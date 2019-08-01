Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|137.02
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|64.12
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.06% and an $5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
