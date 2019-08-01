Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 137.02 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.06% and an $5 consensus target price.

Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.