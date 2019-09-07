Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 272.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.