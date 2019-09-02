Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.62 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. In other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 187.61%. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $129.75, with potential upside of 72.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 0% respectively. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.