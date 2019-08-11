Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 108.91 N/A -1.66 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.17 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.80% and an $5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 0.72%. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.