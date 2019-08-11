Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|108.91
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.17
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.80% and an $5 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 0.72%. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.