Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.69 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Otonomy Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,107,338,494.27% -60.1% -48.1% Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,680,999.63% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 257.14% and an $8 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 83.22% and its consensus target price is $173. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.