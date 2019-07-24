Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 125.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 91.57% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.