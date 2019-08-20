Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|102.35
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 113.68%. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 560.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Otonomy Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 0.75% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
