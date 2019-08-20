Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 102.35 N/A -1.66 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 113.68%. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 560.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Otonomy Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 0.75% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.