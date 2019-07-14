Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.16 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Otonomy Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 98.41% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Competitively the average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 109.27% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.