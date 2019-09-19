Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 270.37% and an $8 average target price. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 206.75% and its average target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.