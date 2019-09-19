Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.48
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|4.16
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.33 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 270.37% and an $8 average target price. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 206.75% and its average target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.