Reviewing Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN)’s and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 2 0.11 N/A 1.57 1.58 Ternium S.A. 26 0.37 N/A 7.06 2.99

Demonstrates Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and Ternium S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ternium S.A. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 10.1% 6.6% Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. From a competition point of view, Ternium S.A. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Ternium S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ternium S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and Ternium S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ternium S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ternium S.A.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 38.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares and 20% of Ternium S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 100% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Ternium S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93% Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03%

For the past year Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. had bullish trend while Ternium S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ternium S.A. beats Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.