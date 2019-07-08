Reviewing Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Steel & Iron company, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 0.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 100% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.90% 5.90% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. N/A 2 1.45 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -2.5% -3.47% 11.45% -0.31% -20.73% 44.44% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.83 and has 1.39 Quick Ratio. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s rivals beat Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.