Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Since Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Replimune Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 90.6%. 4.9% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.