Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.00 7.92M -4.57 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 240,342,305.71% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 78.77% and its consensus target price is $32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.