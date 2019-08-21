Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

We are comparing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 72.2%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.