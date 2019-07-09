Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.77 N/A -4.56 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average price target and a 49.52% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.