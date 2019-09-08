Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Since Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 85.20 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.1 consensus target price and a 51.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.