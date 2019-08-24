Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.56 N/A -4.57 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.