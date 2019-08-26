Reviewing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s results

We are comparing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 35 4.11 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 highlights Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has an average target price of $39.93, with potential upside of 1.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was more bullish than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.