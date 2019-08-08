Reviewing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 70.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its peers. 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.