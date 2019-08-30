Reviewing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s results

As Gold companies, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 70.36% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.