Reviewing OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)’s and Its Peers results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of OSI Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand OSI Systems Inc. has 6.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has OSI Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 4.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares OSI Systems Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. N/A 99 54.12 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

OSI Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio OSI Systems Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for OSI Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

The competitors have a potential upside of 75.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OSI Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

OSI Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. OSI Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, OSI Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

OSI Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.