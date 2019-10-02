Reviewing OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)’s and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)’s results

Both OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. 104 1.27 16.87M 2.08 54.12 CUI Global Inc. 1 -0.14 27.82M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OSI Systems Inc. and CUI Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OSI Systems Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 16,148,176.51% 10.7% 4.1% CUI Global Inc. 3,754,892,698.07% -37.1% -22.3%

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CUI Global Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OSI Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CUI Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OSI Systems Inc. and CUI Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.97% for OSI Systems Inc. with average target price of $119.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of OSI Systems Inc. shares and 42.9% of CUI Global Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.8% of OSI Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc. has 53.56% stronger performance while CUI Global Inc. has -39.02% weaker performance.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors CUI Global Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.