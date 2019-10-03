Reviewing OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)’s and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s results

This is a contrast between OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 34 0.00 8.98M -0.76 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 0.00 15.72M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Myomo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 26,218,978.10% -16.4% -10.6% Myomo Inc. 2,097,398,265.51% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

8.6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. Its rival Myomo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.6 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s average target price is $53, while its potential upside is 57.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 12% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 1.23% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Myomo Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.