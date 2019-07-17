Reviewing OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)’s and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s results

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 9.53 N/A -0.97 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OrthoPediatrics Corp. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Liquidity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and BioSig Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 26.27% upside potential and an average price target of $48.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares and 3.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares. 39.7% are OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.