Reviewing Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s results

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.12 N/A 0.49 109.98 NuVasive Inc. 56 2.63 N/A 0.93 64.90

Table 1 demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NuVasive Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Orthofix Medical Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NuVasive Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2. NuVasive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Orthofix Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Orthofix Medical Inc. has an average target price of $71, and a 40.93% upside potential. On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 12.24% and its consensus target price is $63. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Orthofix Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than NuVasive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3% NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. was less bullish than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Orthofix Medical Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.