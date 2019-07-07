Reviewing Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

Both Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.14 N/A 0.49 109.98 Abbott Laboratories 76 4.90 N/A 1.49 51.49

Table 1 highlights Orthofix Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Abbott Laboratories is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta indicates that Orthofix Medical Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Abbott Laboratories’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Orthofix Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orthofix Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 39.22% for Orthofix Medical Inc. with consensus target price of $71. Competitively Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $87, with potential upside of 1.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Orthofix Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3% Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 8 of the 11 factors Orthofix Medical Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.