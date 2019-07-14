Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF)’s and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)’s results

Both Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.29 N/A 1.43 14.66 Stewardship Financial Corporation 10 4.08 N/A 0.91 9.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation. Stewardship Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stewardship Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.43 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares and 24.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Stewardship Financial Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77% Stewardship Financial Corporation 1.57% -3.51% 2.28% -14.37% -25.12% -0.44%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend while Stewardship Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.