Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

Both Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.85 N/A 1.20 19.11 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.27 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 highlights Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is presently more expensive than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares and 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.