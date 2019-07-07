Reviewing Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)’s and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s results

We are comparing Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 57 4.39 N/A 2.33 26.27 The AES Corporation 17 1.07 N/A 0.74 21.98

Demonstrates Ormat Technologies Inc. and The AES Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The AES Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The AES Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, The AES Corporation’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ormat Technologies Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, The AES Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Ormat Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The AES Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ormat Technologies Inc. and The AES Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.50% and an $60 average target price. Meanwhile, The AES Corporation’s average target price is $17.67, while its potential upside is 3.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The AES Corporation seems more appealing than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ormat Technologies Inc. and The AES Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.8% and 97.3%. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.95%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of The AES Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.44% 6.98% 7.51% 15.48% 15.9% 16.94% The AES Corporation 1.5% -10.34% -4.81% 4.51% 31.34% 12.17%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc. was more bullish than The AES Corporation.

Summary

Ormat Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The AES Corporation.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.