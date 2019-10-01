Reviewing ORIX Corporation (IX)’s and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 75 0.00 256.30M 11.63 6.13 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 14 0.23 17.10M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ORIX Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has ORIX Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 340,733,847.38% 11.5% 2.7% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 121,448,863.64% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ORIX Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

CURO Group Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus target price and a 46.84% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ORIX Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 48.3%. ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year ORIX Corporation had bearish trend while CURO Group Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.