Reviewing Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s results

Both Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 1.32 36.98M 1.19 15.25 Elmira Savings Bank 14 0.00 2.78M 1.03 15.01

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oritani Financial Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oritani Financial Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 212,406,662.84% 9.9% 1.3% Elmira Savings Bank 19,454,163.75% 8.8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Elmira Savings Bank’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.7% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has 22.71% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 12 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.