Reviewing Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s results

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.20 N/A 1.19 15.25 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.05 N/A 1.08 19.18

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and Customers Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Customers Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oritani Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oritani Financial Corp. and Customers Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial Corp.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Customers Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Oritani Financial Corp. and Customers Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oritani Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 58.39% and its average target price is $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and Customers Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 82.2%. Oritani Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 6.9% are Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was more bullish than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats Customers Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.