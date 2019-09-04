Reviewing Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Heavy Construction company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90% of Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Orion Group Holdings Inc. has 6.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Orion Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% -56.60% -28.20% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Orion Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Orion Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.67 2.89

Orion Group Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 34.16%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Orion Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orion Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Group Holdings Inc. -1.69% 55.94% 58.98% -4.68% -54.93% -5.13% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Orion Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Orion Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 1.59 Quick Ratio. Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Orion Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.