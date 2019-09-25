Reviewing Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN)’s and Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s results

Both Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) and Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) compete on a level playing field in the Heavy Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group Holdings Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -3.70 0.00 Granite Construction Incorporated 40 0.44 N/A 0.19 185.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Granite Construction Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Granite Construction Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -28.2% Granite Construction Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orion Group Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Granite Construction Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Granite Construction Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Granite Construction Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Granite Construction Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Orion Group Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $4.88, and a 16.19% upside potential. Granite Construction Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 13.78% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Orion Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Granite Construction Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Orion Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Granite Construction Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Granite Construction Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Group Holdings Inc. -1.69% 55.94% 58.98% -4.68% -54.93% -5.13% Granite Construction Incorporated -19.52% -25.2% -21.94% -17.48% -32.2% -11.87%

For the past year Orion Group Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Granite Construction Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Granite Construction Incorporated beats Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. This segment serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, and utilities, as well as the private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure, as well as provides bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts to various state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, utilities, and federal agencies. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.