Reviewing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES)’s results

We are comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 22 0.72 N/A 1.86 10.30 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 1 15.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -179.3% -78.6%

Volatility and Risk

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 37.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares and 22% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares. 11.56% are Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -5.67% -7.63% -29.33% -22.49% -30.44% -24.33% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -9.7% -22.45% -49.33% -74.83% -87.94% -51.9%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.