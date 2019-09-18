Reviewing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s results

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 19 0.63 N/A 1.86 10.49 Methanex Corporation 46 0.78 N/A 5.52 7.12

Demonstrates Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Methanex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Methanex Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Methanex Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Methanex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Methanex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s upside potential is 4.29% at a $17 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Methanex Corporation is $38.25, which is potential 5.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Methanex Corporation looks more robust than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.8% of Methanex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share held by insiders are 11.56%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Methanex Corporation.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.