Reviewing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s results

Both Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 20 0.51 N/A 1.86 10.49 Ingevity Corporation 101 2.73 N/A 3.99 24.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Ingevity Corporation. Ingevity Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ingevity Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ingevity Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Ingevity Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s upside potential is 61.90% at a $21.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s average target price is $115.67, while its potential upside is 45.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. looks more robust than Ingevity Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Ingevity Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend while Ingevity Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.