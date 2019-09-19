Reviewing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)’s results

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 19 0.65 N/A 1.86 10.49 Cabot Corporation 44 0.79 N/A 3.69 12.11

Demonstrates Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Cabot Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cabot Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Cabot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Corporation has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cabot Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Cabot Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.65% and an $17 consensus price target. Competitively Cabot Corporation has an average price target of $40.5, with potential downside of -11.59%. The data provided earlier shows that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. appears more favorable than Cabot Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, Cabot Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend while Cabot Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.