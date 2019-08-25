Reviewing Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)’s and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s results

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 2.11 16.53 Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.48 N/A 4.28 13.26

In table 1 we can see Origin Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Origin Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Origin Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Independent Bank Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Origin Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.7% of Origin Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Origin Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Group Inc. beats Origin Bancorp Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.